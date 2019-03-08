Mark Stone signs eight-year, $76 million extension with Vegas Golden Knights

The Vegas Golden Knights wasted no time locking up star winger Mark Stone after trading for him at the deadline. On Friday, the two sides agreed to an eight-year, $76 million ($9.5 million average annual value) extension. Stone was slated to become a free agent at the end of the season.

The move locks Stone up until 2027, alongside Max Pacioretty, whom the Golden Knights signed to a four-year extension worth $28 million after acquiring him last offseason.

Mark Stone is officially going Gold 🤩



Stone has signed an eight-year extension worth an AAV of $9.5 million! 🗿#VegasBornhttps://t.co/fIQpNYNfJP — Vegas Golden Knights (@GoldenKnights) March 8, 2019

Stone brought 123 career goals, including 28 this season, to the Golden Knights. He's yet to score as a member of the Golden Knights through five games.

Vegas has nearly all of their goal scorers locked into long-term deals. Jonathan Marchessault is on payroll until 2024, Reilly Smith until 2022 and Stastny until 2021. William Karlsson will be a restricted free agent after this season as well, so a payday may be coming his way too.

The Golden Knights are the defending Western Conference champions and they're currently third in the Pacific behind the Flames and Sharks. It's clear with how they've handled business that they plan on competing in the Western Conference into the 2020s and beyond. Signing Stone to such a longterm deal is just the latest proof.