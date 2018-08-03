Mark Stone's one-year deal is a win for him, but the Senators are still in a precarious spot

Mark Stone and the Ottawa Senators came to an agreement on a one-year, $7.35 million contract on Friday, narrowly avoiding arbitration in the process.

Stone, 26, was a restricted free agent and had reportedly been asking for $9 million in arbitration while the team lobbed an offer of $5 million in return. They meet somewhere in the middle, at least for a year.

The deal seems like a win-win for Stone, who had 20 goals and 62 points in 58 games last year. He gets a deserved raise this year (he was making $3.5 million in each of the past three seasons) and appears to be heading toward a bigger, longer term payday next year, when he's set to become an unrestricted free agent. He doesn't have to commit to Ottawa long term, which -- from the outside looking in -- seems like a big win when you consider the disarray that organization is in right now.

On Ottawa's side, this isn't exactly an ideal situation. Sure, the Senators get Stone -- their best two-way forward -- under contract and buy themselves some time to figure out their future plans. But that future doesn't exactly look bright considering the current state of the franchise and its roster.

The Senators' three best players -- Stone, Erik Karlsson and Matt Duchene -- are all heading toward unrestricted free agency at season's end. After reaching the Eastern Conference Finals two seasons ago, the wheels quickly fell off and the Sens finished as the second-worst team in the league last season.

If things don't miraculously and drastically turn around in Ottawa, the Sens are in real danger of losing all three of those guys in the coming year. There's already been plenty of trade chatter around Karlsson, who is one of the league's premier defensemen, and it seems very likely he already has one foot out the door.

Let's assume that none of these guys are particularly smitten with Ottawa at the moment (because why would they be?) and are planning on testing the market next summer. Realistically, the Senators' best hope is that this year's team somehow impressively exceeds expectations and the organizational turmoil subsides, creating a more compelling case for at least a portion of the trio to stick around long-term. That seems rather optimistic on multiple fronts.

But if the Senators aren't competitive this year, the clock will start to tick. They'll have to trade their three best players at the deadline (or before) or risk losing them for nothing in free agency, and the latter is just something that you can't allow to happen as a front office.

So what's Ottawa's best course of action then? Well, normally it would be to blow the whole thing up, trade those guys for picks and/or prospects, go into full tank mode and hope to finish the season with a prime draft spot in next summer's draft to usher in a rebuild.

Except there's one major problem with that plan: Ottawa doesn't own its first round selection this year.

That draft pick now belongs to the Colorado Avalanche, who acquired the selection in the 2017 trade that sent Duchene to Ottawa.

Sure, Ottawa can probably trade their way into the first round if they decide to blow it up this year, but unless they reacquire their own first-rounder, a tank this season doesn't really benefit them in the way it's supposed to.

This deal really doesn't do a whole for anyone other than Stone, who doubles his income while keeping some appealing options (a mid-season trade to a contender and/or a big open market payday) on the table. If you're the Senators or one of the people unfortunate enough to root for them, these are still wildly uncomfortable times.