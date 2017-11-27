Martin Jones a no-show at morning skate after injury against Jets

Aaron Dell, your time has come.

Martin Jones was missing at morning skate this morning in San Jose. Barracuda goaltender, Antoine Bibeau, was in net during practice, though there’s no official call up from the AHL.

Martin Jones not out there for the #SJSharks skate this AM. On the ice are Dell and Antoine Bibeau, it appears — Curtis Pashelka (@CurtisPashelka) November 27, 2017

Jones, as well as assistant coach Steve Spott, say the injury isn’t major and Jones is day-to-day. He’ll still make the upcoming road trip with the team, but likely won’t be in net against the Flyers tomorrow night.

Martin Jones: “I’m fine. Day-to-day. More precautionary than anything.” Steve Spott (filling in for absent DeBoer) also says it’s nothing major #SJSharks — Kevin Kurz (@KKurzNHL) November 27, 2017

The lower-body injury occurred in the third period of the match up against the Winnipeg Jets on Saturday. Though Sharks trainer, Ray Tufts, checked out Jones on the ice, the netminder remained in the game for the final six and a half minutes, earning a shut out with 38 saves. Tufts tested Jones’ ability to move side-to-side in the crease and Jones looked uncomfortable doing so in the remainder of the game, leaving room for speculation about a potential pulled groin. After the game, he was unavailable for the media, immediately getting evaluated by the training staff.

If Bibeau gets an official call-up, it will be tough on a struggling Barracuda squad. Troy Grosenick, who led the Barracuda to the Calder Cup Western Conference Final last year, was also injured in the first period of Sunday’s win against the San Diego Gulls. Per Coach Roy Sommer, he’ll need knee surgery, leaving Bibeau the starting goaltender job. Perhaps recent pick-up, Parker Gahagen, will get some extra games in as he prepares for the Olympics.

Aaron Dell should be ready to start tomorrow, whether it’s Jones or Bibeau backing him up. It’s likely we’ll see more of him on this up-coming East Coast road trip, especially with the final three games coming over just four days. Dell finished last season with the best even-strength save percentage in the league. He’ll look to improve on his 2-3-1 record so far this season, but a .920 save percentage (and .928 career save percentage) shows that he’s capable of better.

This will be the first time Jones has missed a game due to injury since joining the Sharks in 2015.