Mason Marchment suspended by AHL

He’s been on a roll, scoring, getting accolades and was named the player of the week. Now, he’s sitting out two games.

The AHL announced today that Mason Marchment has been suspended for two games for a crosschecking incident that received a 2 minute minor penalty in a game on November 10, 2017 against the Binghamton Devils.

No further explanation was given about the incident which occurred early in the first period of a game the Marlies went on to win 4-1. At the time of the call a Devils player also received a penalty for unsportsmanlike conduct.

The suspension will be served this coming weekend for the two home games against Syracuse.

With their best fourth-line winger out of the lineup, the timing now seems really bad to call up Nikita Soshnikov to the Leafs to void a contract clause.

The Marlies can fill the hole by playing Rich Clune in place of Marchment. Clune has only played in seven games so far, while Marchment has played in 12.