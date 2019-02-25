Mats Zuccarello believed to have suffered broken arm in first game with Stars, expected to miss at least four weeks
Zuccarello had a goal and assist in his debut before getting injured
Less than 24 hours after being traded from the New York Rangers to the Dallas Stars, Mats Zuccarello suited up to play for his new team. Things got off to a promising start but went sour quickly when the newly acquired forward suffered an upper body injury while blocking a shot.
It's feared that Zuccarello broke his arm while blocking a slap shot from Chicago Blackhawks defenseman Connor Murphy on Sunday in Dallas. The veteran forward will undergo further evaluation, but he's expected to have surgery and miss at least four weeks.
The injury is a big blow for the Stars, who were hoping that Zuccarello could provide an offensive spark for their lineup as they attempt to make a push for the playoffs down the stretch.
The 31-year-old had a goal and an assist early in his debut with Dallas, which might make the unfortunate injury sting that much more for the Stars. Zuccarello has 12 goals and 39 points through 47 games this season.
After going undrafted, Zuccarello spent the first eight and a half years of his career with the New York Rangers until being traded to the Stars on Saturday for a conditional 2019 second-round pick and a conditional 2020 third-round pick.
