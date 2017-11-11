Matt Martin Levels Bjork

Thoughts on the hit?

In a game that featured quite a few noteworthy hits through 2 periods, this Matt Martin hit on Anders Bjork was the most notable. Both players seemed to be shaken up after.

This is something you don't see super often. Matt Martin is in pain after throwing a hit that made contact with Anders Bjork's head. Bjork ducked a bit just before contact, though. pic.twitter.com/CneqWNDHU7 — Jeff Veillette (@JeffVeillette) November 12, 2017

Martin went down the tunnel but returned shortly afterwards, whereas Bjork didn’t take a shift for quite awhile afterwards.

Martin and Beleskey ended up dropping the gloves in a very brief bout.