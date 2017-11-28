Matt Murray’s injury is in the 2-4 week timeframe, per Bob McKenzie
With Matt Murray leaving the Flyers game injured last night, it didn’t look good. Perhaps the Penguins have dodged a bullet with it potentially being a short-term time on the shelf?
Early indications, subject to refinement of course, but sounds like Matt Murray’s injury likely to be in the two-to-four week range. May get more specifics from PIT later today. https://t.co/BEHbgp6pUK— Bob McKenzie (@TSNBobMcKenzie) November 28, 2017
Whatever the precise timeline, sounds more like week to week than day to day. So, for now, Tristan Jarry is the man, backed up by Casey DeSmith. PIT is likely to be in market for (low cost, both in acquisition price and cap hit) experienced back-up/stop-gap guy.— Bob McKenzie (@TSNBobMcKenzie) November 28, 2017
The Penguins did officially call up Casey DeSmith, as well.
Goaltender Casey DeSmith has been recalled by the Penguins. More information: https://t.co/cPzlTYf3RV pic.twitter.com/wpKNKYi8at— Pittsburgh Penguins (@penguins) November 28, 2017
Welp. Better now than in the spring, I suppose.
