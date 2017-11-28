Matt Murray’s injury is in the 2-4 week timeframe, per Bob McKenzie

With Matt Murray leaving the Flyers game injured last night, it didn’t look good. Perhaps the Penguins have dodged a bullet with it potentially being a short-term time on the shelf?

The Penguins did officially call up Casey DeSmith, as well.

Welp. Better now than in the spring, I suppose.

