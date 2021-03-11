The Hockey East Association has set the seeding for the men's tournament and the quarterfinals are just days away. The men's tournament started with 10 teams and is a single-elimination format. The higher seeded team will be the home team.

The 37th annual postseason began on Wednesday, March 10 with four teams in action -- Vermont vs. UMass Lowell and New Hampshire vs. Maine. UMass defeated Vermontand New Hampshire defeated Maine, so the winning team moved on to the semifinal round.

The tournament will end on Saturday, March 20 with the championship game, yet to be set. The winner of the championship game will receive the 2021 Lamoriello Trophy punch a ticket to the NCAA Tournament.

Boston College had a regular season record of 16-4-1 and earned themselves the top seed in the tournament for the 16th time in program history, and all home games along with it.

Here is a look at the schedule going forward:

Men's Hockey East Quarterfinal schedule

Sunday, March 14 (All times Eastern)

No. 7 UMass Lowell at No. 2 Boston University, 1 p.m.

No. 5 Providence at. No. 4 UConn, 3:30 p.m.

No. 6 Northeastern at No. 3 UMass, 4:30 p.m.

No. 9 New Hampshire at No. 1 Boston College, 4:30 p.m.

Men's Hockey East Semifinal schedule

Wednesday, March 17

Semifinal 1: TBD vs. TBD, 4:30 p.m.

Semifinal 2: TBD vs. TBD, 7 p.m.

Men's Hockey East Championship

Saturday, March 20

Championship: TBD vs. TBD, 7 p.m.

How to watch Hockey East Men's Tournament

Dates: Wednesday, March 10 - Saturday, March 20

Time: Varies

Location: Home arena of the higher seed

Streaming: Free on SportsLive, select games free on the CBS Sports apps

TV: NESN/NESN+