Mike Fisher is returning to the Nashville Predators six months after retiring

Less than a half a year after he hung up his skates, wrote a thank-you letter to Tennessee and said he was making the "right" decision to retire at age 37, former Nashville Predators captain Mike Fisher is coming back to the NHL.

One of the top veteran free agents when he announced his departure in August, Fisher will be welcomed back to the Predators at a Wednesday press conference, The Tennessean reported, and he won't be returning on some kind of honorary one-day deal. Instead, Nashville will be introducing its old friend, per Adam Vingan, as "an active member of the roster" for the remainder of the 2017-18 season.

Husband to Grammy Award-winning country singer Carrie Underwood, the 17-year veteran returns at a good time for the Predators, conveniently resting up during the first four months of the season and resuming his spot on the ice just in time for Nashville's playoff push in the Central Division, where the defending Western Conference champions trail only the Winnipeg Jets.

Fisher helped lead the Predators to the Stanley Cup Final last season. USATSI

The Preds could benefit from Fisher's presence, too, especially after the center had his best scoring marks in four years during the team's run to a Western Conference title. The team is coming off a loss in which in-season acquisition Kyle Turris scored their only goal and is still awaiting Filip Forsberg's return from injury.

By coming out of retirement, Fisher figures to extend his career total of 1,088 NHL games played. He's played with the Predators since Nashville acquired him via trade in 2011.