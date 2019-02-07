Minnesota Wild lose Mikko Koivu for rest of season after torn ACL and torn meniscus

Koivu, 35, suffered the injury during a collision in Buffalo on Tuesday

The Minnesota Wild suffered a huge blow this week when captain and star forward Mikko Koivu suffered a serious knee injury during Tuesday's game against the Buffalo Sabres. On Wednesday, the Wild announced that Koivu had suffered a torn ACL & torn meniscus and would miss the remainder of this season.

Koivu, 35, suffered the injury when he collided with Sabres forward Tage Thompson in the neutral zone during the first period of Tuesday's game in Buffalo. The collision appeared to be knee-on-knee, but Koivu was able to quickly get up and skate off the ice under his own power.

Koivu will reportedly undergo surgery on Friday to repair the knee, according to an official news release from the club. 

The loss is a big one for a Wild team that is fighting to stay in a playoff position. Minnesota currently sits fourth in the Central division and in the Western Conference's first Wild Card spot.

Koivu has eight goals and 29 points (fourth among Wild forwards) through 48 games this season. He also leads the team in faceoff wins (488) and is a key piece of both the power-play and penalty kill units for Minnesota.

His leadership will also be missed, as Koivu has been the Wild's captain (their first permanent team captain in franchise history) for the past decade.

Pete Blackburn is from Boston, so there's a good chance you don't like him already. He has been a writer at CBS Sports since 2017 and usually aims to take a humorous and light-hearted approach to the often... Full Bio

Our Latest Stories