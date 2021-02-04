On Wednesday, the National Hockey League announced that Minnesota Wild games will be postponed until at least through Tuesday, Feb. 9, 2021, due to COVID-19 related issues. The decision comes after five more Wild players were added to the NHL's COVID Protocol Related Absence List.

As a result of the pause, Minnesota's training facilities have been closed and will remain closed until an announcement is made and the league feels it is safe to do so.

With a stopped season for the Wild, their regular season schedule could be impacted, so the NHL is currently reviewing possible changes they will make.

The NHL's announcement on the season stoppage said, "The Wild organization has, and will continue to follow, all recommended guidelines aimed at protecting the health and safety of its Players, staff and community at large as set by the NHL, local, state and national agencies."

This is not the first team to stop play this week, multiple teams including the New Jersey Devils and Buffalo Sabres have been forced to shut down facilities and push back games as well due to COVID-related issues.

The league is currently not pausing the season for all teams, rather, pushing back games for teams impacted by COVID as it comes up.