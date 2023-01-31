Hockey fans have the chance to own a piece of Miracle on Ice history. Steve Christoff's gold medal from the 1980 Winter Olympics in Lake Placid is up for auction at SCP Auctions.

Christoff, a star at the University of Minnesota, was one of the best players on that 1979-80 United States men's hockey team. He was the team's leading scorer in qualifiers, and Christoff made some big plays in the gold medal game against Finland.

Coming off an improbable win over the Soviet Union in the semifinals, Team USA fell behind 2-1 against Finland before rallying for a three-goal third period to win, 4-2. In that game, Christoff got the scoring started for the United States, and he assisted on a short-handed goal by Mark Johnson that gave Team USA its two-goal cushion.

Taking home Christoff's gold medal will require deep pockets. It has been sold at auction before, and it went for $319,800 at Goldin Auctions in February of 2020. According to NBC Sports, the gold medals of Mark Pavelich and Mark Wells have also sold at auction for $262,920 and $310,700 respectively.

Bidding on Christoff's medal will close on Feb. 4, and the current bid on it stands at just over $90,000.