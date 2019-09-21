Missouri honors Stanley Cup champion Blues by playing "Gloria" during halftime against South Carolina

The St. Louis Blues won their first Stanley Cup in franchise history back in June.

On Saturday, the University of Missouri's marching band honored the Blues title by playing "Gloria" during halftime of their football game against South Carolina.

Here is @MarchingMizzou performing “Gloria” in honor of the Stanley Cup champion St. Louis Blues 🏆 pic.twitter.com/tONw58l50b — Benjamin Hochman (@hochman) September 21, 2019

The Missouri marching band formed crossing hockey sticks before bringing out a Stanley Cup Champions flag. In addition, the band formed the letters "STL" to symbolize the Blues.

Gloria became the Blues battle cry throughout their run to the Stanley Cup Finals. It originated when five Blues players were in a Philadelphia bar in January watching the Chicago Bears playoff game against the Philadelphia Eagles. According to PJ Wright of Boston.com, a patron yelled for the bar to play "Gloria," and the DJ in the establishment did just that.

"They just went nuts when they heard it, and we loved watching it," Blues forward Robby Fabbri told USA Today. "So we just happened to get a win the next day and made it our win song."

It certainly brought the Blues good luck as the franchise defeated the Boston Bruins in seven games in the Stanley Cup Final. It was St. Louis' first appearance in Stanley Cup Final since 1970.