For the first time in 23 games, Toronto Maple Leafs star Mitch Marner failed to record a point. Marner had his franchise record 23-game point streak snapped in Thursday's 3-1 loss at the hands of the New York Rangers.

"Sometimes stuff doesn't go right for you and for the team," Marner said after the game, according to the Toronto Star. "Streaks are going to end eventually. I knew that. So it's not like I'm mad about it. I knew it was coming to an end eventually. It's hard to get points in this league. It's why it's the best league in the world."

Marner's 23-game point streak lasted from Oct. 27 until Thursday's contest. In the process, he set a franchise record with his 19th consecutive game with a point back on Dec. 3 against the Tampa Bay Lightning, when he registered a pair of goals in a 4-3 overtime loss.

The streak was tied for the ninth-longest in NHL history, with former Montreal Canadiens great Guy Lafleur and Wayne Gretzky. In addition, Marner's streak was the third-longest in the salary cap era, behind only Patrick Kane's 26-game point streak in 2015 and Sidney Crosby's 25-game streak in 2010.

Marner ended up recording 11 goals and 20 assists during his streak. On the season, the Maple Leafs star forward leads the team with 37 points (12 goals & 25 assists).

"We all would have loved for it to continue," Maple Leafs captain John Tavares said regarding Marner's streak. "It was a hell of a run. Obviously, I didn't want to see it end, but at the same time, even though it has, it's still extremely impressive."

Along with Marner's points streak ending, the Maple Leafs also lost in regulation for the first time since Nov. 11. It was a streak of 15 consecutive games in which the team earned at least one point, which was just one shy of tying the franchise record that was set during the 2003-04 campaign.