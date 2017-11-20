Monday Caps Clips: Capitals vs. Flames Game Day
Monday Caps Clips: Capitals vs. Flames Game Day
Daily Washington Capitals news and notes: Previewing Caps-Flames, Backstrom’s still looking for goals and more.
Your savory breakfast links:
- Previews of tonight’s visit with Calgary from Vogs, Peerless, NoVa Caps, Calgary Sun,
- A visit from Old Man Jagr has got everyone reminiscing about the future Hall-of-Famer’s storied career and stuff. [WaPo]
- Leftovers from Saturday’s win over Minnesota. [Rink Rank, Vogs, RMNB]
- Hear from Chandler Stephenson the day after the Caps’ win. [Caps video (Rinkside Update)]
- He’s starting to pick up points again, but Nicklas Backstrom is still looking for a goal to snap his 14-game drought. [NBCSW]
- The week that was. [Peerless, All About the Jersey]
- Reflections on the first quarter of the 2017-18 season. [NoVa Caps]
- 10 years ago this week, Bruce Boudreau - now the head coach of the Wild - made the leap from AHL bench boss to NHL when the Caps hired him to take over the team. [RMNB]
