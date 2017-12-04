Monday Caps Clips: Capitals vs. Sharks Game Day
Daily Washington Capitals news and notes: The San Jose Joel Wards are in town, Ovechkin is Gr8 Again™ for the umpteenth time, Hershey is the teddy-beariest place on earth and more.
Your savory breakfast links:
- Previews of tonight's swim with the Sharks from Vogs (plus game notes), NHL.com, NoVa Caps, Peerless and AP, and check out our SB Nation buddies at Fear the Fin for the other side of tonight's match-up.
- Oh hai there Travis Boyd , on recall from Hershey now that Chandler Stephenson is on the shelf with an upper-body injury. Today could be his NHL debut! [Caps Today, NoVa Caps]
- The Week That Was, Volume 9. [Peerless, RMNB, AAtJ]
- Alex Ovechkin is great at hockey again. Again. [Vice]
- Also, two of his goals in the month of November are listed as goals of the month of November. [Sportsnet, at roughly 4:30 and 8:36]
- Brooks Orpik, #fancystats punching bag? Say it ain’t so, or so says Caps brass. [WaPo]
- Caps are keeping it together with some good and great goalie-ing, but honestly, that’s one reason it’s good to have a great goaler. [HB]
- The Hershey Bears held their annual Teddy Bear Toss yesterday. Liam O’Brien‘s goal ignited the Teddy Bear Cannon...
#TeddyBearTossHershey pic.twitter.com/mbWZkch3nu— Hershey Bears (@TheHersheyBears) December 3, 2017
- ... which landed a record 25,017 stuffed toys (including one giant green snake) on the ice...
- ... and after which Chris Bourque scored the overtime gamewinner. A beary great night indeed. [NoVa Caps]
- Finally, the pictures and videos from the night are fantastic and sure to warm even the coldest of cockled hearts. [Chocolate Hockey (and again), NoVa Caps, RMNB]
