Monday Caps Clips: Capitals vs. Sharks Game Day

Daily Washington Capitals news and notes: The San Jose Joel Wards are in town, Ovechkin is Gr8 Again™ for the umpteenth time, Hershey is the teddy-beariest place on earth and more.

Your savory breakfast links:

  • Brooks Orpik, #fancystats punching bag? Say it ain’t so, or so says Caps brass. [WaPo]
  • Caps are keeping it together with some good and great goalie-ing, but honestly, that’s one reason it’s good to have a great goaler. [HB]
  • The Hershey Bears held their annual Teddy Bear Toss yesterday. Liam O’Brien‘s goal ignited the Teddy Bear Cannon...

