Monday Caps Clips: Gone Streaking
Daily Washington Capitals news and notes: A strong weekend has the Caps on a roll, Vrana’s stepping up and more.
Your savory breakfast links:
- A few leftovers from Saturday night’s win in Toronto. [Rink Rank, Vogs (and again), RMNB, Sporting News]
- More on Alex Ovechkin’s special night and how it made for an even more special night for one of his biggest fans. [Puck Daddy]
- After a bit of a bumpy run, Jakub Vrana is stepping up his game and made his way back into the team’s top six. [WaPo]
- So how does Vrana’s rookie campaign compare with other recent Caps’ rookies? [NoVa Caps]
- Nothing but love for our captain. [FiCP]
- The Caps just went through a tough stretch of the schedule and won three of four games - and that may have saved their season. [Caps Outsider, RMNB]
- Read all about the 2,000-mile journey of one jersey for one lucky fan. [NoVa Caps]
- Looking back at the week that was. [Peerless, Pensburgh, All About the Jersey]
- Finally, happy 59th birthday to Al Jensen.
