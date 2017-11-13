Monday Caps Clips: Holtbeast Mode
Daily Washington Capitals news and notes: Holtby held on to earn his team two shiny new standings points and more.
Your savory breakfast links:
- Recaps and other assorted musings on last night's shootout victory from us, Vogs, NHL.com, AP, WaPo, NBCSW (gamer, 4 reasons), Peerless, Frankovic, RMNB, NoVa Caps (gamer, stats), DC Puck Drop, Edmonton Sun, Cult of Hockey, (and again), Oilers Nation, and Copper and Blue.
- Braden Holtby was Holtbest last night... [NBCSW]
- ... just ask Patrick Maroon. [Sportsnet (with video of four-shot fusillade)]
Oilers' last 3 visits to Washington they have allowed a total of 4 goals in 185 minutes, & have harvested exactly 1 standings point.— Bruce McCurdy (@BruceMcCurdy) November 13, 2017
Related: I secretly harbour a burning hatred of Braden Holtby
- The Week That Was, Volume 6. [Peerless, AAtJ]
- Evgeny Kuznetsov has a lot of goals bottled up in his passing stick. Unleash the flurry, Kuzma! [WaPo]
- The team asked, and John Carlson delivered. He’s taken on monster minutes to hold down DC’s depleted defense corps and is thriving. [theScore]
- The kids asked, and Braden Holtby delivered. Holtby was home in Saskatoon for an adorable Q&A, for kids, by kids. [InGoal Magazine]
- Finally, happy 48th birthday to Patrik Augusta.
