Monday Caps Clips: Holtbeast Mode

Daily Washington Capitals news and notes: Holtby held on to earn his team two shiny new standings points and more.

Your savory breakfast links:

  • The Week That Was, Volume 6. [Peerless, AAtJ]
  • Evgeny Kuznetsov has a lot of goals bottled up in his passing stick. Unleash the flurry, Kuzma! [WaPo]
  • The team asked, and John Carlson delivered. He’s taken on monster minutes to hold down DC’s depleted defense corps and is thriving. [theScore]
  • The kids asked, and Braden Holtby delivered. Holtby was home in Saskatoon for an adorable Q&A, for kids, by kids. [InGoal Magazine]
  • Finally, happy 48th birthday to Patrik Augusta.

