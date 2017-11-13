Monday Caterwaul: Florida Panthers Open Forum

Thunderbirds double win total

The Florida Panthers have practice today at 11 am at Panthers IceDen as they ready for tomorrow night’s tilt against the Dallas Stars. The Stars will play the Carolina Hurricanes tonight in Raleigh, so hopefully that will benefit the Cats come Tuesday.

Get this... The Springfield Thunderbirds have a winning streak. That’s right, the T-Birds won both of their games this weekend to raise their record to 4-11-1.

Denis Malgin and Curtis Valk each scored two goals, with Malgin also adding an assist, to power Springfield to a 6-4 win over the Laval Rocket in front of 6,743 fans at Mass Mutual Center on Saturday night. Mikkel Aagaard and Chase Balisy also scored goals. Tim Erixon, Bobby Franham and new acquisition Ludwig Bystrom each had two helpers, and Ryan Horvat, Ed Wittchow, Matt Buckles, Alexandre Grenier, and Balisy added assists, as well. Samuel Montembeault made 32 saves to post his second win.

On Sunday, Grenier scored a power-play goal, from Malgin and Valk, 1:59 into overtime to give the Thunderbirds a 4-3 home ice win over the Providence Bruins. Blaine Byron, Juho Lammikko and Balisy scored the regulation time goals for Springfield. Valk totaled three assists, Malgin finished with two, and Grenier, Erixon and Anthony Greco also added helpers. Harri Sateri stopped 34 shots to pick up his first win of the season.