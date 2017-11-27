Monday Habs Headlines: Carey Price’s return is a big step in the right direction
Here are your daily links, including Price’s big return, Mete’s reduced ice time, and a line that clicks.
Montreal Canadiens news and notes
- Carey Price’s first-star performance in a 3-0 victory against Buffalo on Saturday night was a huge step in the right direction. [Sportsnet]
- We also finally saw a line that meshed, with all members of the Paul Byron-Jonathan Drouin-Alex Galchenyuk line notching two points each. [Journal de Montreal]
- The Canadiens took part in the NHL’s Hockey Fights Cancer campaign giving one lucky 11-year-old girl the chance to meet Price, her hero, twice in one night. [NHL]
- Gearing up to face four games in six days this week, the Habs may be able to close the divisional gap for third spot with back-to-back games against Detroit. [Montreal Gazette]
- A hot start has turned into reduced ice time for Victor Mete, possibly indicating that his time in the big league may be coming to an end. [Sportsnet]
- Andrew Zadarnowski joins Habs Breakfast to discuss Price’s return, Drouin at centre, and more. [TSN]
- Brandon Davidson opens up about his battle with testicular cancer five years ago to help educate and spread awareness about the disease. [NHL]
Around the league and elsewhere
- Ex-NHLer Geoff Courtnall talks about life’s adversity and how he came to like who he is today. [The Province]
- Gabriel Landeskog’s two-minute penalty for cross-checking Matthew Tkachuck during Saturday nights game has been bumped up to a hearing with the NHL Department of Player Safety on Monday. [Mile High Hockey]
- There seems to be a disconnect between Edmonton Oilers general manager and head coach when it comes to their players. [Copper N Blue]
- Patrik Bexell chats with Mike Weber about his time in European Hockey. [Twitter]
- Team Canada helped spread some smiles at the Ronald McDonald House.
No fan too small, smile too big, or dream too far. pic.twitter.com/2IQZlXmCLf— Team Canada Women (@HC_Women) November 26, 2017
