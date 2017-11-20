Monday Habs Headlines: Charlie Lindgren confident the team will do better
Here are your daily links including Lindgren remains confident, Price injury speculation, and another losing streak
Montreal News and Notes
- Charlie Lindgren agrees that they earned the boos on Saturday night after a 6-0 blowout, but is confident they’ll do better. [Montreal Gazette]
- Let the speculation begin. Carey Price has been out a lot longer than expected with his minor lower-body injury. [Montreal Gazette]
- Finally seeing a Galchenyuk-Drouin-Pacioretty line on Saturday night made no difference, plus five other observations. [RDS]
- Is it time to stop underestimating Phillip Danault? [Montreal Gazette]
- After the last two brutal losses, coach Claude Julien can’t even go old school with a good old-fashioned bag skate. [National Post]
- In the latest episode of Street Hockey, host Adam Susser asks fans what the Habs should do with their current cap space. [Montreal Gazette]
Around the League and Elsewhere
- As part of Hockey Fights Cancer, the Vegas Golden Knights joined 50 kids at the Nevada Childhood Cancer Foundation for arts and crafts on Saturday afternoon. [NHL]
- After receiving a five minute major and a game misconduct after hitting Dominic Toninato against the boards, Austin Watson had a hearing on Sunday:
Nashville’s Austin Watson will have a hearing today for boarding Colorado’s Dominic Toninato.— NHL Player Safety (@NHLPlayerSafety) November 19, 2017
- Kevin Shattenkirk is living up to expectations after being signed as a free agent last summer. [Blueshirt Banter]
- Antoine Russell of the Dallas Stars took his pestyness to another level against the Edmonton Oilers with a possible intent to injure. [Defending Big D]
- Goalie Goals: Rare and totally awesome.
When you're the goalie and you score a goal, you get all the celebrations out of the way.#GoalieGoal pic.twitter.com/riZFAAhcd1— Sioux Falls Stampede (@sfstampede) November 19, 2017
