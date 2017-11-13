Monday Habs Headlines: Charlie Lindgren inspiring confidence in his teammates
Here are your daily links including Lindgren continues to shine, Pacioretty will take the points however they come, and Gallagher Skates for Kids
Montreal Canadiens news and notes
- “Rising star” Charlie Lindgren continues to inspire his teammates as he holds onto his 3-1-0 record. [Journal de Montreal | Google Translate]
- His style may be different than that of Carey Price, but Lindgren is giving the Habs a chance to win every night, and he has no intention on stopping. [La Presse]
- It’s that time of year again as the Bell Centre hosts their 36th annual blood collection with the Canadiens. [La Presse]
- The Habs are finally starting to get back in the game and as Max Pacioretty points out, it’s one thing to get the bounces; it’s another thing to take advantage of them. [Montreal Gazette]
- Says the guy who scored the all-important goal for the second Saturday in a row. [RDS]
- And they’ll take the points in whatever fashion they can - pretty or not. [Sportsnet]
- Former Hab Nathan Beaulieu said it was fun being booed by fans at the Bell Centre during Saturday night’s game. [Montreal Gazette]
- Brendan Gallagher has a few fans at the Shriners Hospital for Children during his Skate for Kids fundraising event.
@BGALLY17 #GoHabsGo pic.twitter.com/O7jGBqilEy— Canadiens Montréal (@CanadiensMTL) November 12, 2017
- Les Canadiennes head coach Dany Brunet set a new record behind the bench in yesterday’s win over the Kunlun Red Star:
With @LesCanadiennes win today, Dany Brunet becomes the winningest head coach in @TheCWHL history with his 76th career win, passing Patrick Rankine (75)— Jared Book (@jaredbook) November 12, 2017
Around the league and elsewhere
- In honor of their biggest supporter, a WWII veteran who died last year, the Winnipeg Jets name their new safety dog after him. [Journal de Montreal]
- Jason Zucker is becoming a one-man show for the Minnesota Wild, currently holding the longest streak of consecutive goals by one player in Wild history. [NHL]
- Timo Meier, of the San Jose Sharks, has been fined $2,403.67 for roughing Vancouver Canucks Michael Del Zotto during Saturday nights game. [NHL]
- Henrik Sedin and Joe Thornton share a mutual respect that goes back years. [Sportsnet]
- New Jersey Devils center Brian Boyle, who’s currently dealing with leukemia, will use his platform to help rise cancer awareness. [NHL]
