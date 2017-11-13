Monday Habs Headlines: Charlie Lindgren inspiring confidence in his teammates

Here are your daily links including Lindgren continues to shine, Pacioretty will take the points however they come, and Gallagher Skates for Kids

Montreal Canadiens news and notes

Les Canadiennes head coach Dany Brunet set a new record behind the bench in yesterday’s win over the Kunlun Red Star:

With @LesCanadiennes win today, Dany Brunet becomes the winningest head coach in @TheCWHL history with his 76th career win, passing Patrick Rankine (75) — Jared Book (@jaredbook) November 12, 2017

Around the league and elsewhere