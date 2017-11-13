Monday Habs Headlines: Charlie Lindgren inspiring confidence in his teammates

Monday Habs Headlines: Charlie Lindgren inspiring confidence in his teammates

Here are your daily links including Lindgren continues to shine, Pacioretty will take the points however they come, and Gallagher Skates for Kids

Montreal Canadiens news and notes

  • “Rising star” Charlie Lindgren continues to inspire his teammates as he holds onto his 3-1-0 record. [Journal de Montreal | Google Translate]
  • His style may be different than that of Carey Price, but Lindgren is giving the Habs a chance to win every night, and he has no intention on stopping. [La Presse]
  • It’s that time of year again as the Bell Centre hosts their 36th annual blood collection with the Canadiens. [La Presse]
  • The Habs are finally starting to get back in the game and as Max Pacioretty points out, it’s one thing to get the bounces; it’s another thing to take advantage of them. [Montreal Gazette]
  • Says the guy who scored the all-important goal for the second Saturday in a row. [RDS]
  • And they’ll take the points in whatever fashion they can - pretty or not. [Sportsnet]
  • Former Hab Nathan Beaulieu said it was fun being booed by fans at the Bell Centre during Saturday night’s game. [Montreal Gazette]
  • Brendan Gallagher has a few fans at the Shriners Hospital for Children during his Skate for Kids fundraising event.
  • Les Canadiennes head coach Dany Brunet set a new record behind the bench in yesterday’s win over the Kunlun Red Star:

Around the league and elsewhere

