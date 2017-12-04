Monday Habs Headlines: The Montreal Canadiens’ confidence continues to rise

Here are your daily links including confidence continues for the Habs, Mete not looking too far ahead, and Davidson returns to the Oilers.

Montreal Canadiens news and notes

  • Confidence continues to build after the Habs log a perfect week. [Journal de Montreal | Google Translate]
  • Victor Mete keeps proving he can play in the NHL, but he’s trying not to look too far into the future. [Montreal Gazette]
  • Instead of suiting up with the Laval Rocket, Brandon Davidson will rejoin the Edmonton Oilers after being claimed off waivers Sunday afternoon. [Edmonton Journal]
  • While the return of Carey Price is a big part of the Habs’ recent success, he doesn’t deserve all the credit. [La Presse]
  • After their fifth win in a row, and a 10-1 stomping of Detroit on Saturday, Claude Julien gave the team an unexpected day off after cancelling Sunday morning practice. [Montreal Gazette]
  • Not only was the score impressive, we saw five players achieve career highs, including Paul Byron who collected his first NHL hat trick. [Montreal Gazette]
  • Paul Bissonnette’s five-part mockumentary aims to show the lighter side of today’s NHL, with appearances from Brendan Gallagher, Connor McDavid, and more. [Sportsnet]
  • Andrew Zadarnowski joins Habs Breakfast to discuss the Habs 10-1 victory and Price’s play. [TSN]

Around the league and elsewhere

