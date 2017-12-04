Monday Morning Fly By: Happy to announce we are all Lightning fans now

Today's open discussion thread, complete with your daily dose of Philadelphia Flyers news and notes...

*It is with a heavy heart that I must announce that the Flyers were at it again on Saturday. RECAP

*Some thoughts on the defeat from Maddie. [BSH]

*Kate’s photos from another killer day at the rink. [BSH]

*Is it 5-on-5 play that is dragging the Flyers down during this losing streak? The numbers don’t necessarily indicate that. [BSH]

*Is it the penalty kill? Sure hasn’t been helping the team over the last few weeks...or last few seasons. [BSH]

*I want to say yes, but who, the fuck, actually knows? [Philly.com]

*ONE POSITIVE: Shayne Gostisbehere, like we already knew, is a Pretty Cool Guy! [BSH]

*ANOTHER POSITIVE: Nolan Patrick isn’t overwhelmed early in his NHL career! [Philly.com]

*Dave Isaac wrote about how Wade Allison’s progress as a prospect could play a role in the Flyers’ decision to extend/deal Simmonds... [Courier Post]

*...and why Hakstol has decided not to break up the top line yet. [Courier Post]

*Advanced stats punching bag Brooks Orpik is apparently tired of being an advanced stats punching bag. Advanced stats punching bag’s teammates defend advanced stats punching bag [Washington Post]

*Will the Flyers can their current coach and strike while the Iron (Mike) is hot? I’m sorry. [NBC Sports]

*First, they took the Cup from us in 1997. Now? The Detroit Red Wings are trying to steal our Flyers’ spotlight as the saddest thing in hockey right now. Hey Detroit? GET LOST! [Winging It In Motown]

*And finally, it may have been recorded last week, but BSH Radio’s episode on firing Hakstol is still very relevant today. [BSH Radio]