Monday Morning Fly By: Hey Dave?

*...what in the actual hell are you doing here, buddy? Big game tonight eh friends? Divisional rivals the Pittsburgh Penguins. And Dave Hakstol is um...making moves. Not sure they’re great ones. [Flyers]

*Okay but before we nose-dive into the news ahead of tonight’s game, let’s look back at the latest overtime loss, Friday afternoon’s game against the Isles. Were you out shopping? RECAP!

*Did we learn anything from that game? Maybe. [BSH]

*Some in the media have chosen to hang this rash of losses on the Flyers rookies/younger players. Which we honestly should’ve seen coming. [Philly.com]

*We’ve gotten to a place where people are hanging their hopes and dreams on the return of Andrew MacDonald. This should end well. [Philly.com]

*If we want to find some good news, then um...well, the Flyers are taking full advantage of the existence of the loser point. [ProHockeyTalk]

*But the fact of the matter is, the Flyers are leaving a ton of points on the table by losing winnable games. And it has, at this point, essentially taken them completely out of any wild card conversation. [Philly.com]

*One thing to keep in mind that pretty much the only player the Flyers can trade right now is Wayne Simmonds. Just trade the coach instead, thanks. [Philly.com]

*Marijuana is being legalized in Canada in the upcoming year, and former Flyer and former Phantoms assistant coach Riley Cote is hoping the NHL embraces the healing power of the plant. [Sportsnet]

*And finally, in case you missed it, we had a chat with Lou Nolan about his new book, which is delightful. Keep an eye on the BSH Radio twitter account, we’ll be giving away a copy of the book this week. [BSH]