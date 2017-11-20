Monday Morning Fly By: Step one, score goals; step two, win games

Today's open discussion thread, complete with your daily dose of Philadelphia Flyers news and notes...

*Good news is the Flyers seem to have remembered how to score good hockey goals. Bad news is they’re still losing games. like they did Saturday afternoon. But solving that first problem should solve the second one eventually. RECAP!

*Despite the loss, the Flyers played a not-terrible game. Except for the extreme lack of discipline that literally cost them the win. That and more in Maddie’s morning observations. [BSH]

*Dave Hakstol was pretty uh...not happy after Saturday’s loss. [Philly.com]

*On the good news front, Travis Sanheim continues to prove he absolutely belongs in the NHL. [NBC Sports Philly]

*Aaaand on the bad news front, Radko Gudas will miss the next nine games, as the NHL handed him a 10-game suspension last night for his slash in Winnipeg. How [BSH]

*We’ll close out the Saturday game stuff with Kate’s gallery of photos of the action. [BSH]

*But guess what! We’re getting another outdoor game in Philly! [BSH]

*Have you been wondering just what it takes to have a successful defense in the NHL? Well, this will get you set. [TSN]

*Evidently NHL GMs are happy with the league’s crackdown on slashing. Which is very good in theory but like most things the NHL tries, has been less-than-stellar in practice. [ProHockeyTalk]

*The league is apparently worried about the safety of its young players. Which...isn’t really reflected in the way they are calling penalties (like Ghost’s clear hit to the head, for which there was no call at all). [ESPN]

*And finally, Saturday Night Live did a hockey skit, and it was pretty funny, so if you haven’t yet seen it, here you go. Have a laugh. [ProHockeyTalk]