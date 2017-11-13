Monday Morning Fly By: Still bored, to be honest
Monday Morning Fly By: Still bored, to be honest
Today's open discussion thread, complete with your daily dose of Philadelphia Flyers news and notes...
*The Flyers “played” a “hockey game” on Saturday night, the result of which was a 1-0 loss to the Minnesota Wild. If you “missed” the “game”, well, you didn’t. But anyhoo: RECAP!
*Because she’s a professional, Maddie somehow came up with ten things to take away from what may have been the most boring game of the season thus far. [BSH]
*Saturday’s game was the fourth shutout of this relatively young season. People are starting to talk about depth issues. You guys worried yet? [NBC Sports Philly]
*Anyhoo, on to the good news! Nolan Patrick is expected to skate a full practice today! Oh, Andrew MacDonald too. [Philly.com]
*In prospects news, Cooper Marody is playing very, very well at college. [Courier-Post]
*If you had to predict which current NHL players are absolute locks to be future Hall of Famers, who’d you pick? [ESPN]
*And finally, while it well and truly stinks that the NHL won’t be in the Olympics this year, one cool thing is we’re going to get a lot of stories about guys who were never good enough to make it in the best league in the world finally getting their chance to shine. That’ll be fun. [USA Today]
-
NHL done with the Olympics for good?
And you thought it couldn't get any worse
-
3 NHL teams that deserve your attention
If you aren't paying attention to them already, you should start
-
Boyle gets first goal since diagnosis
Boyle was diagnosed with chronic myeloid leukemia in September
-
Bieksa goes undercover to prank Ducks
The veteran defenseman for the Ducks pulled off another great prank at the expense of his...
-
NHL already eyeing '22 Beijing Olympics?
'It's presumed the league cannot afford to miss out on' the Olympics opportunity in China
-
Study: Fights are way down in the NHL
Study says less than 30 percent of NHL games have had fights since 2012