Monday Morning Fly By: Still bored, to be honest

Today's open discussion thread, complete with your daily dose of Philadelphia Flyers news and notes...

*The Flyers “played” a “hockey game” on Saturday night, the result of which was a 1-0 loss to the Minnesota Wild. If you “missed” the “game”, well, you didn’t. But anyhoo: RECAP!

*Because she’s a professional, Maddie somehow came up with ten things to take away from what may have been the most boring game of the season thus far. [BSH]

*Saturday’s game was the fourth shutout of this relatively young season. People are starting to talk about depth issues. You guys worried yet? [NBC Sports Philly]

*Anyhoo, on to the good news! Nolan Patrick is expected to skate a full practice today! Oh, Andrew MacDonald too. [Philly.com]

*In prospects news, Cooper Marody is playing very, very well at college. [Courier-Post]

*If you had to predict which current NHL players are absolute locks to be future Hall of Famers, who’d you pick? [ESPN]

*And finally, while it well and truly stinks that the NHL won’t be in the Olympics this year, one cool thing is we’re going to get a lot of stories about guys who were never good enough to make it in the best league in the world finally getting their chance to shine. That’ll be fun. [USA Today]