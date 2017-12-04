Monday Morning Hot Links: The Calm
Brossoit, Davidson, Klefbom and more on your Monday morning.
A crazy Flames game on Saturday saw the Oilers hang on for a 7-5 victory in Calgary. The Oilers face off against Philadelphia on Wednesday and Montréal on Saturday. Here are your hotlinks for Monday.
- On Sunday morning, The Oilers claimed Brandon Davidson from the Montréal Canadiens. Davidson was traded from Edmonton to the Canadiens last season for David Desharnais. Davidson is an ideal third pairing defenceman that doesn’t cost four million dollars, nor does he have a no-movement clause for the next four years. (Copper and Blue)
- Eric Gryba signed a two-year deal this offseason. The Oilers are using less and less of him as the season progresses, sometimes just eleven minutes (or less) per game when he’s not a healthy scratch. Is it time for the Oilers to move on from Eric Gryba? (Jonathan Willis / The Athletic)
- Laurent Brossoit admits that his mind get away from him during Saturday's 7-5 win at Calgary. (Jim Matheson / Edmonton Sun)
Finally
Oilers sitting at 49 contracts, I’d imagine the search is on for help in net. Needs to be body out body in type trade or they get jammed up at 50 contracts and lose flexibility at deadline. Lots of Left shot D to spare.— Ryan Rishaug (@TSNRyanRishaug) December 3, 2017
Don't trade Klefbom.
