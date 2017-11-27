Monday Morning Hotlinks: Back Home
Monday Morning Hotlinks: Back Home
Oilers head home for a couple of games after a 4-2 victory in Boston
Lucic-McDavid-Cammalleri— Bob Stauffer (@Bob_Stauffer) November 25, 2017
Maroon-RNH-Slepyshev
Caggiula-Draisaitl-Strome
Pakarinen-Letestu-Kassian
- Oilers earned their ninth victory of the season yesterday with a 4-2 victory in Boston. The Oilers went 97-93-29 down the middle while Ryan Strome had the game winning goal. (Oilers Double Up Bruins 4-2, Copper and Blue)
- Are the Oilers just a one-line team? Young Willis takes a look at how the Oilers have failed to supply Connor McDavid with enough supporting talent when 97 is off the ice. (Jonathan Willis, the Athletic)
- We’ve all heard at least one time this season that the Oilers are playing well enough that the shots are going to eventually start going in. Is that still the case? (Sunil Agnihotri - The Superfan)
- “This season is a hockey disaster and impossible to endure” - (Lowetide / “Who’ll Stop The Rain?) I don’t think I’ve even gone that far. Not yet.
Edmonton tries to make it ten wins this season with a visit from the Coyotes tomorrow, then they’ll face Toronto on Thursday. Can they pick up two wins in two games?s
-
Power Rankings: Rangers, Predators rise
New York surges up the ranks and Columbus joins the top five thanks to a six-game win stre...
-
Ducks apologize for nude Kesler video
Anaheim said in a statement Sunday that its Twitter post featuring Kesler 'may have been i...
-
LOOK: Rangers unveil Winter Classic unis
The Rangers go with a darker blue and old-fashioned lettering for the outdoor game
-
Black Friday deals on popular NHL gear
It's time to hook your favorite NHL fan up with some Black Friday deals
-
What should NHL teams be thankful for?
The Lightning have Steven Stamkos to thank, and the Blues should be extra grateful for Brayden...
-
Sabres unveil new Winter Classic jerseys
The Sabres will face the Rangers at Citi Field on New Year's Day in these sharp threads