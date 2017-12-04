Monday’s Dump & Chase: Boston Beans

Your candy is fake news, Boston.

Nashville News & Notes

Predators Recall Juuse Saros, Assign Anders Lindback | Nashville Predators

Yes, this is a new article. Looks like Little Bear will get one of these two starts.

Titans aren't pretty, but they're worth a look | The Tennessean

"We know you love your NHL team, but please also watch your local NFL team" is not something I'd expect to ever be written, to be honest.

Nasty feelings between Ducks, Predators remain very real – Orange County Register

I'd prefer to somehow not let the Ducks use it to turn in good performances, but what are you going to do?

Around Hockey

USA's Rooney stops 24 in OT loss to Canada in St. Paul | Duluth News Tribune

If Canada keeps up that level of play, they may take home the gold fair and square in South Korea.

U.S. Natl Sled Team Tops Korea, 8-0, To Open 2017 WSHC | USA Hockey

Meanwhile, the US Men's Sled Team won their game pretty handily.

Which young star will win a Stanley Cup first? | ESPN

Laine just scored his 49th goal in his 100th game, if that helps.

Smith's overtime goal lifts Vegas past Arizona, 3-2 | USA Today

Vegas twitter is crowing about this win like it didn't take them overtime to beat Arizona.

Why the Habs are so hot right now – ProHockeyTalk

The cliff notes is that they're getting saves and scoring goals, which are important in winning hockey games.

Quick, Kings stop Blackhawks for fifth straight win -- TSN

"The Kings have allowed six goals during their streak, which has moved them to second in the Western Conference. Their run follows a 1-6-1 slide." I was going to say dire things about Chicago, but I guess it's still wide open.

Winnipeg Jets star Mark Scheifele is the NHL's biggest fan | Sportsnet

Okay, but how do you KNOW there's no bigger fan?

The Buffalo Sabres are reportedly ready to sell, so who likely moves? - SBNation.com

It's such a waste.