Monday’s Dump & Chase: Monday Night Hockey

The Predators host the Jets tonight in a huge central division matchup, a heavy suspension for Rako Gudas, and more!

Nashville Predators News & Notes

Austin Watson Suspended Two Games For Boarding Dominic Toninato - On the Forecheck

Two games for Watson after his boarding incident on Saturday isn't too terrible considering the severity of the hit.

Infographic: Preds 5, Avalanche 2

Bitetto scored a beauty and the Predators defeated the Avalanche for the eighth time in a row. Not a bad bounce back game after an embarrassing loss in Minnesota.

Predators mailbag: Who is Nashville's most improved player?

Some very interesting questions are addressed here. Such as, when will Nashville get a Winter Classic? And who is the most improved player this season?

Nashville Predators make fun of the latest Jon Gruden false alarm by showing random people as Jon Gruden - SBNation.com

Predators troll game on level 100.

News & Notes from Around the Hockey World

Chance The Rapper SNL host: Chance steals the show by being a clueless hockey reporter - SBNation.com

This is just incredible.

NHL - League worried about safety of younger players

You love to see the NHL taking extra steps to protect players.

Gudas of Flyers suspended 10 games for slashing

Radko Gudas received a 10 game suspension for this egregious slash to Jets' forward Mathieu Perreault. He also lost nearly half a million dollars. I think it's deserved.

Flyers to host Penguins at Lincoln Financial Field on February 23, 2019 - Broad Street Hockey

Shocking, two Eastern Conference teams will again play in a Winter Classic.

Fast star sparks Golden Knights past Kings | NHL.com

That's right, the Vegas Golden Knights are still cooking. At 12-6-1, they are just one point back of the Kings now in the Pacific division. Impressive.

