Monday’s Dump & Chase: Monday Night Hockey
The Predators host the Jets tonight in a huge central division matchup, a heavy suspension for Rako Gudas, and more!
Nashville Predators News & Notes
Austin Watson Suspended Two Games For Boarding Dominic Toninato - On the Forecheck
Two games for Watson after his boarding incident on Saturday isn't too terrible considering the severity of the hit.
Infographic: Preds 5, Avalanche 2
Bitetto scored a beauty and the Predators defeated the Avalanche for the eighth time in a row. Not a bad bounce back game after an embarrassing loss in Minnesota.
Predators mailbag: Who is Nashville's most improved player?
Some very interesting questions are addressed here. Such as, when will Nashville get a Winter Classic? And who is the most improved player this season?
Nashville Predators make fun of the latest Jon Gruden false alarm by showing random people as Jon Gruden - SBNation.com
Predators troll game on level 100.
News & Notes from Around the Hockey World
Chance The Rapper SNL host: Chance steals the show by being a clueless hockey reporter - SBNation.com
This is just incredible.
NHL - League worried about safety of younger players
You love to see the NHL taking extra steps to protect players.
Gudas of Flyers suspended 10 games for slashing
Radko Gudas received a 10 game suspension for this egregious slash to Jets' forward Mathieu Perreault. He also lost nearly half a million dollars. I think it's deserved.
Flyers to host Penguins at Lincoln Financial Field on February 23, 2019 - Broad Street Hockey
Shocking, two Eastern Conference teams will again play in a Winter Classic.
Fast star sparks Golden Knights past Kings | NHL.com
That's right, the Vegas Golden Knights are still cooking. At 12-6-1, they are just one point back of the Kings now in the Pacific division. Impressive.
Have a great Monday everyone!
-
-
-
-
-
-
