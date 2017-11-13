Monday’s Dump & Chase: On a Roll

The Predators beat the Penguins and dogs raced on ice. Happy Monday to us!

Nashville Predators News and Notes

Turris Scores in Debut, Preds Top Penguins in Shootout

It feels so, so good. Yes, the Predators should have been able to hold a two-goal lead, but is a win a win. And it's even better when it comes against that team.

Army Staff Sergeant Has Re-enlistment Ceremony on Preds Ice

What a great Veterans Day gesture by the Preds. Tons of respect for Army Staff Sergeant Eric Burriss not only for serving our country, but also doing his re-enlistment on center ice before the game Saturday. Mad respect!

News and Notes from Around the Hockey World

The Rockford IceHogs had a good hockey dog race and we are all winners

Who else thinks the Predators should look into doing something like this? I would pay top dollar to watch just this race. Amazing.

Stars vs. Islanders: Ben Bishop’s 14-save shutout was the easiest in years - SBNation.com

What's up with the Islanders and their horrendous offense?

NHL returning to Olympics ‘hard to envision,’ says Gary Bettman - SBNation.com

Bettman has put his foot down on NHL players participating in the Olympics. There is no going back.

Meier of Sharks fined for roughing Del Zotto

When you received the maximum fine for a roughing penalty in a game, you've clearly gone too far. Not cool Timo.

Global Series provides taste of NHL to Swedish fans

It seems like the Swedish fans enjoyed watching two regular season NHL games. Maybe this needs to be a regular thing.

NHL Games To Be Part Of New ESPN+ Digital Service Debut In Spring Of 2018

NHL hockey is returning to ESPN! In a way...

What We Learned: Why are so many NHLers scoring so much?

More goals = more fun.