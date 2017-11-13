Monday’s Dump & Chase: On a Roll
Monday’s Dump & Chase: On a Roll
The Predators beat the Penguins and dogs raced on ice. Happy Monday to us!
Nashville Predators News and Notes
Turris Scores in Debut, Preds Top Penguins in Shootout
It feels so, so good. Yes, the Predators should have been able to hold a two-goal lead, but is a win a win. And it's even better when it comes against that team.
Army Staff Sergeant Has Re-enlistment Ceremony on Preds Ice
What a great Veterans Day gesture by the Preds. Tons of respect for Army Staff Sergeant Eric Burriss not only for serving our country, but also doing his re-enlistment on center ice before the game Saturday. Mad respect!
News and Notes from Around the Hockey World
The Rockford IceHogs had a good hockey dog race and we are all winners
Who else thinks the Predators should look into doing something like this? I would pay top dollar to watch just this race. Amazing.
Stars vs. Islanders: Ben Bishop’s 14-save shutout was the easiest in years - SBNation.com
What's up with the Islanders and their horrendous offense?
NHL returning to Olympics ‘hard to envision,’ says Gary Bettman - SBNation.com
Bettman has put his foot down on NHL players participating in the Olympics. There is no going back.
Meier of Sharks fined for roughing Del Zotto
When you received the maximum fine for a roughing penalty in a game, you've clearly gone too far. Not cool Timo.
Global Series provides taste of NHL to Swedish fans
It seems like the Swedish fans enjoyed watching two regular season NHL games. Maybe this needs to be a regular thing.
NHL Games To Be Part Of New ESPN+ Digital Service Debut In Spring Of 2018
NHL hockey is returning to ESPN! In a way...
What We Learned: Why are so many NHLers scoring so much?
More goals = more fun.
-
NHL done with the Olympics for good?
And you thought it couldn't get any worse
-
3 NHL teams that deserve your attention
If you aren't paying attention to them already, you should start
-
Boyle gets first goal since diagnosis
Boyle was diagnosed with chronic myeloid leukemia in September
-
Bieksa goes undercover to prank Ducks
The veteran defenseman for the Ducks pulled off another great prank at the expense of his...
-
NHL already eyeing '22 Beijing Olympics?
'It's presumed the league cannot afford to miss out on' the Olympics opportunity in China
-
Study: Fights are way down in the NHL
Study says less than 30 percent of NHL games have had fights since 2012