Monday’s Dump & Chase: Speculation
There’s a lot of season left to play before the playoffs, but why not start envisioning the trade deadline now? I want to know what McPhee does if Vegas is still in a playoff spot.
My Story: Hockey Dad | Nashville Predators
His mustache really does defy description.
Oilers' Nugent-Hopkins garnering some trade interest around NHL - Sportsnet.ca
The vultures circle as Chiarelli plants a flag that says "willing to make dumb moves ostensibly for cap purposes".
Recent history suggests record-tying Golden Knights are likely playoff-bound | The Hockey News
I have a hard time believing they'll make it, but they've been ignoring common wisdom so far.
Maple Leafs, one of several strong Toronto franchises, prepare for Western trip | Toronto Sun
Shout out to the Toronto media, for their ability to make the Toronto Argonauts Grey Cup victory about the Leafs in a seemingly unrelated article.
With goalkeeper ill, Charlotte Checkers’ broadcaster gets a day on the bench | Charlotte Observer
The guy actually plays hockey, so it's a little less shocking.
Crising looms for minor hockey with refs shortage | Peterborough Examiner
This has been an issue across the sport.
Los Angeles Kings' Brooks Laich on unconditional waivers to terminate contract | ESPN
He was pretty done, although it pains me to say that after the drama with Toronto.
Coyotes recall center Dylan Strome from the Tucson | USA Today
He was destroying the AHL, so I suppose it's about time.
Landeskog faces hearing for hit on Tkachuk - - TSN
Gabriel Landeskog has only been suspended once before.
Loss to Rangers shows Canucks still learning how to win - Sportsnet.ca
The Canucks lost in a seven round shootout, but let's not let that get in the way of a good narrative.
