Monday’s Dump & Chase: Speculation

There’s a lot of season left to play before the playoffs, but why not start envisioning the trade deadline now? I want to know what McPhee does if Vegas is still in a playoff spot.

My Story: Hockey Dad | Nashville Predators

His mustache really does defy description.

Oilers' Nugent-Hopkins garnering some trade interest around NHL - Sportsnet.ca

The vultures circle as Chiarelli plants a flag that says "willing to make dumb moves ostensibly for cap purposes".

Recent history suggests record-tying Golden Knights are likely playoff-bound | The Hockey News

I have a hard time believing they'll make it, but they've been ignoring common wisdom so far.

Maple Leafs, one of several strong Toronto franchises, prepare for Western trip | Toronto Sun

Shout out to the Toronto media, for their ability to make the Toronto Argonauts Grey Cup victory about the Leafs in a seemingly unrelated article.

With goalkeeper ill, Charlotte Checkers’ broadcaster gets a day on the bench | Charlotte Observer

The guy actually plays hockey, so it's a little less shocking.

Crising looms for minor hockey with refs shortage | Peterborough Examiner

This has been an issue across the sport.

Los Angeles Kings' Brooks Laich on unconditional waivers to terminate contract | ESPN

He was pretty done, although it pains me to say that after the drama with Toronto.

Coyotes recall center Dylan Strome from the Tucson | USA Today

He was destroying the AHL, so I suppose it's about time.

Landeskog faces hearing for hit on Tkachuk - - TSN

Gabriel Landeskog has only been suspended once before.

Loss to Rangers shows Canucks still learning how to win - Sportsnet.ca

The Canucks lost in a seven round shootout, but let's not let that get in the way of a good narrative.