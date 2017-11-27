Monday’s FTB: The Electric Marlies House of Love

The Marlies can’t be stopped, which is good because we can ride that high until Tuesday

The Marlies are now 16-4 on the season, which is the best record in the AHL, both in terms of having the most wins and in terms of win percentage. It’s pretty easy to see where their wins are coming from too. If you look at the AHL leaderboard for scoring, and the Marlies’ best skater is only 23rd overall in the league in scoring—and that’s Andreas Johnsson with 17 points in 18 games. They’re getting by with scoring by committee, with the 5th best goals for in the league.

Look at the AHL leaderboard for goalies, on the other hand, and you’ll see Garrett Sparks leading the league in GAA and sv%, with Calvin Pickard in the top 10 for both of those stats as well. That’s led to the 2nd lowest goals against, with four more games played than the team with the lowest.

Also, the Argos won some sort of game that’s important only for people who live in Saskatchewan, and Steve.

ONTO THE LINKS!

Maple Leafs by the Numbers: #21 Borje Salming | by elseldo

European Report: Making the rounds of the hospital wards | by Katya

Saving Nikita Zaitsev from Mike Babcock | by Ryan Hobart at The Leafs Nation

Toronto Marlies outplay the Belleville Senators en route to a 2-1 shootout win | by HardevLad

Toronto Marlies tie franchise record with seventh consecutive victory | by Mark Rackham at MLHS.

Timothy Liljegren ahead of the curve on and off the ice with Marlies | by Steve Wheeler at The Athletic

AROUND THE NHL

There were two shootout wins last night, the first from the Hurricanes included this beauty of a winning shootout goal by Teuvo Teravainen:

The other winner was the New York Rangers, thanks to Jimmy Vesey who once was said to be better than Nylander lol

THAT WAS VESEY! pic.twitter.com/2HzMNWPhlk — New York Rangers (@NYRangers) November 26, 2017

Also the Edmonton Oilers won, which is disappointing but it meant beating the Boston Bruins. So, you know, small miracles.

Happy Monday everyone!