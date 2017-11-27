Monday’s FTB: The Electric Marlies House of Love
Monday’s FTB: The Electric Marlies House of Love
The Marlies can’t be stopped, which is good because we can ride that high until Tuesday
The Marlies are now 16-4 on the season, which is the best record in the AHL, both in terms of having the most wins and in terms of win percentage. It’s pretty easy to see where their wins are coming from too. If you look at the AHL leaderboard for scoring, and the Marlies’ best skater is only 23rd overall in the league in scoring—and that’s Andreas Johnsson with 17 points in 18 games. They’re getting by with scoring by committee, with the 5th best goals for in the league.
Look at the AHL leaderboard for goalies, on the other hand, and you’ll see Garrett Sparks leading the league in GAA and sv%, with Calvin Pickard in the top 10 for both of those stats as well. That’s led to the 2nd lowest goals against, with four more games played than the team with the lowest.
Also, the Argos won some sort of game that’s important only for people who live in Saskatchewan, and Steve.
ONTO THE LINKS!
Maple Leafs by the Numbers: #21 Borje Salming | by elseldo
European Report: Making the rounds of the hospital wards | by Katya
Saving Nikita Zaitsev from Mike Babcock | by Ryan Hobart at The Leafs Nation
Toronto Marlies outplay the Belleville Senators en route to a 2-1 shootout win | by HardevLad
Toronto Marlies tie franchise record with seventh consecutive victory | by Mark Rackham at MLHS.
Timothy Liljegren ahead of the curve on and off the ice with Marlies | by Steve Wheeler at The Athletic
AROUND THE NHL
There were two shootout wins last night, the first from the Hurricanes included this beauty of a winning shootout goal by Teuvo Teravainen:
Brace yourselves, @NHLCanes fans.— NHL (@NHL) November 26, 2017
It's Teuvo time. pic.twitter.com/CTOscivp7y
The other winner was the New York Rangers, thanks to Jimmy Vesey who once was said to be better than Nylander lol
THAT WAS VESEY! pic.twitter.com/2HzMNWPhlk— New York Rangers (@NYRangers) November 26, 2017
Also the Edmonton Oilers won, which is disappointing but it meant beating the Boston Bruins. So, you know, small miracles.
Happy Monday everyone!
-
Ducks apologize for nude Kesler video
Anaheim said in a statement Sunday that its Twitter post featuring Kesler 'may have been i...
-
LOOK: Rangers unveil Winter Classic unis
The Rangers go with a darker blue and old-fashioned lettering for the outdoor game
-
Black Friday deals on popular NHL gear
It's time to hook your favorite NHL fan up with some Black Friday deals
-
What should NHL teams be thankful for?
The Lightning have Steven Stamkos to thank, and the Blues should be extra grateful for Brayden...
-
Sabres unveil new Winter Classic jerseys
The Sabres will face the Rangers at Citi Field on New Year's Day in these sharp threads
-
NHL DFS, Nov. 21: Best DraftKings lineup
SportsLine's Mike McClure, a DFS pro with more than $1M in winnings, gives optimal lineup...