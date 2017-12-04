Monday’s FTB: WJC news starts to roll in

Eemeli Räsänen named to the Finnish team.

With the WJC just three weeks away, we should start to hear all about the teams today. First up, while we were sleeping (in), here’s the Finnish list:

Finnish U20 national team for the World Juniors camp has been announced. #WorldJuniors #U20fi pic.twitter.com/m3KRiZc5ys — Finnish jr hockey (@FINjrhockey) December 4, 2017

That list will need to be trimmed a little, but that won’t happen until closer to the start date.

In NHL news, the Ottawa Senators had a very bad day:

Ottawa Senators Give Up 49 Shots in 5-0 Loss to Winnipeg Jets - Silver Seven

I watched this game so you didn’t have to

Vegas continues to roll, and the Arizona fans are trying very hard to look on the bright side:

The Arizona Coyotes steal a point from the house in Las Vegas. - Five For Howling

The Coyotes stole a point in Vegas giving them 3 out of 4 points in two nights.

And around the rest of the hockey world, we have some stories on the Canada - USA series, the CWHL and the Marlies:

Timashov’s OT goal sends Wolf Pack packing - Pension Plan Puppets

Dmytro Timashov’s speed gave the Toronto Marlies a 4-3 OT victory over the Hartford Wolf Pack.

CWHL Recap: Toronto Furies lose to les Canadiennes de Montréal 8-3 - Pension Plan Puppets

The Furies last home game of 2017 was not their best.

How to watch: Team Canada vs Team USA women’s pre-Olympic series - Pension Plan Puppets

Round three goes this afternoon in Minnesota

