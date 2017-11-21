Monsters Mash: Sinking Ships and Suspensions
A weekly roundup of all things Monsters, AHL, and Akron/Cleveland Hockey for the weekend ending 11/20/2017
Record: 7-4-2-1, 17 points, .607 win %, 2nd Central, 5th West
The Cleveland Monsters started their weekend off with a bang beating the Milwaukee Admirals, 5-3. Hayden Hodgson stole the show with a backhanded shot from behind Juuse Saros' skate. Carter Camper came out on top with three points in the tilt.
The Monsters would have some familiar faces join the squad on Saturday. Joonas Korpisalo, Sonny Milano, Zac Dalpe, and Gabriel Carlsson were sent to Cleveland.
Korpisalo helped the Monsters procure the 3-1 win over the Admirals. Yet again Paul Bittner and Miles Koules lit the lamps for the Monsters. These two are becoming unstoppable.
Korpisalo and Milano would return to the Jackets on Sunday. Carlsson staying behind turned out to be a good thing as Cameron Gaunce was suspended for three games due to boarding.
Team Leaders
Point Scorers
- Carter Camper; 10
- Paul Bittner, Miles Koules, Sam Vigneault; 7
- Dean Kukan, Calvin Thurkauf; 6
Goal Scorers
- Calvin Thurkauf; 5
- Carter Camper; 4
- Paul Bittner; Miles Koules; Joe Pendenza; 3
Assists
- Dean Kukan, Carter Camper; 6
- Sam Vigneault; 5
- Paul Bittner; Miles Koules; Cameron Gaunce; 4
Penalty Minutes
- Cameron Gaunce; 21
- Andre Benoit, John Ramage; 16
- Hayden Hodgson, Brett Gallant; 14
Weekly Stats
Around the AHL
Leaders
Point Scorers
- Chris Bourque; 25
- Jack Roslovic, Andrew Mangiapane; 21
- Travis Morin; 20
Goal Scorers
- Danick Martel; 14
- Daniel Carr; 11
- Jack Roslovic, Garnet Hathaway, Nick Lappin, Valentin Zykov; 10
Assists
- Chris Bourque; 18
- Travis Morin; 17
- Matt Taormina; 16
Penalty Minutes
- Tyler Lewington; 60
- Sena Acolatse; 55
- Ross Johnston; 53
Goaltenders
- Garret Sparks; 1.51 GAA, 8 wins, 15 GA, 0.947 sav%
- Cal Petersen; 1.62 GAA, 3 wins, 9 GA, 0.939 sav%
- Antoine Bibeau; 1.64 GAA, 3 wins, 11 GA, 0.939 sav%
Player Awards
After notching six points last week, Mason Appleton of the Manitoba Moose was named “CCM/AHL Player of the Week”.
Story Lines
Tony Brown explains the role the Jackets' development coaches have in Cleveland. Story here.
A year after collapsing on the ice, Craig Cunningham is finding his new purpose in life. Story here.
Around the SB Nation Cleveland Sports Horn
Kyle Korver has always been one of the best three-point shooters in the NBA. “Fear the Sword” examines why his shooting percentage has gone up while playing with Lebron James. Read here.
The Cleveland Browns had a penalty-free game on Sunday. “Dawgs By Nature” quickly goes over why and when the last time the Browns went penalty free. Read here.
“Lets Go Tribe” breaks down what Corey Kluber needs to do to end up in the Baseball Hall of Fame. Read here.
