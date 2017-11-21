Monsters Mash: Sinking Ships and Suspensions

A weekly roundup of all things Monsters, AHL, and Akron/Cleveland Hockey for the weekend ending 11/20/2017

Record: 7-4-2-1, 17 points, .607 win %, 2nd Central, 5th West

The Cleveland Monsters started their weekend off with a bang beating the Milwaukee Admirals, 5-3. Hayden Hodgson stole the show with a backhanded shot from behind Juuse Saros' skate. Carter Camper came out on top with three points in the tilt.

The Monsters would have some familiar faces join the squad on Saturday. Joonas Korpisalo, Sonny Milano, Zac Dalpe, and Gabriel Carlsson were sent to Cleveland.

Korpisalo helped the Monsters procure the 3-1 win over the Admirals. Yet again Paul Bittner and Miles Koules lit the lamps for the Monsters. These two are becoming unstoppable.

Korpisalo and Milano would return to the Jackets on Sunday. Carlsson staying behind turned out to be a good thing as Cameron Gaunce was suspended for three games due to boarding.

Team Leaders

Point Scorers

Carter Camper; 10 Paul Bittner, Miles Koules, Sam Vigneault; 7 Dean Kukan, Calvin Thurkauf; 6

Goal Scorers

Calvin Thurkauf; 5 Carter Camper; 4 Paul Bittner; Miles Koules; Joe Pendenza; 3

Assists

Dean Kukan, Carter Camper; 6 Sam Vigneault; 5 Paul Bittner; Miles Koules; Cameron Gaunce; 4

Penalty Minutes

Weekly Stats

Elaine Shircliff Monsters’ Weekly Stats

Elaine Shircliff Monsters’ Goalie Stats - Weekly

Around the AHL

Leaders

Point Scorers

Goal Scorers

Assists

Chris Bourque; 18 Travis Morin; 17 Matt Taormina; 16

Penalty Minutes

Goaltenders

Garret Sparks; 1.51 GAA, 8 wins, 15 GA, 0.947 sav% Cal Petersen; 1.62 GAA, 3 wins, 9 GA, 0.939 sav% Antoine Bibeau; 1.64 GAA, 3 wins, 11 GA, 0.939 sav%

Player Awards

After notching six points last week, Mason Appleton of the Manitoba Moose was named “CCM/AHL Player of the Week”.

Story Lines

Tony Brown explains the role the Jackets' development coaches have in Cleveland. Story here.

A year after collapsing on the ice, Craig Cunningham is finding his new purpose in life. Story here.

