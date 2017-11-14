Monsters Mash: The Wrong End of a Sweep

Monsters, AHL, and Cleveland hockey news for the week ending 11/13/2017

Record: 5-4-2-1, 13 points, .542 win %, 4th Central, 7th West

This past weekend was not the weekend the Monsters hoped it would be.

After splitting the weekend before with the number one team in the league, the Monsters were hopeful heading into the Iowa Wild series. This series should have been a fairly easy one to win. Unfortunately, for the Monsters, the Wild came out strong and swept the weekend.

Saturday night was the roughest game of the weekend. The Monsters lost to the Wild, 6-1. Terry Broadhurst had the lone Monsters' goal.

Also, Paul Bittner was involved in his first professional fight.

Full Recap Here.

The Monsters came out swinging on Sunday scoring the first two goals of the game. However, the Wild would push the game into a shootout where they would walk away victorious.

Full Recap Here

Transactions

Jordan Schroeder was called up to the Columbus Blue Jackets on Monday due to Zac Dalpe being placed on injured reserve. This is a bit of hit for the Monsters. After a shaky start to the season, Schroeder has been a consistent positive presence on the ice.

Team Leaders

Point Scorers

*Tyler Motte leads the Monsters in points (7) and goals (5). Recently he has been playing for the Columbus Blue Jackets.

Goal Scorers

Calvin Thurkauf; 4 Carter Camper; 3 Sam Vigneault, Miles Koules, Joe Pendenza, Jordan Schroeder; 2

Assists

Dean Kukan, Cameron Gaunce; 4 Paul Bittner, Miles Koules, Carter Camper, Jordan Schroeder, Sam Vigneault, Hayden Hodgson; 3

Penalty Minutes

Weekly Stats

Elaine Shircliff Monsters Weekly Stats

Elaine Shircliff Goalie Weekly Stats

Around the AHL

Leaders

Point Scorers

Goal Scorers

Danick Martel; 14 Garnet Hathaway, Nick Lappin, Daniel Sprong; 9

Assists

Christ Bourque; 16 Travis Boyd, Travis Morin; 14 Matt Taormina; 13

Penalty Minutes

Goaltenders

Garret Sparks; 1.57 gaa, 7 wins, 14 GA, .944 sav% Cal Petersen; 1.75 gaa, 2 wins, 8 GA, .926 sav% Thatcher Demko; 1.85 gaa, 4 wins, 13 GA, .939 sav%

Player Awards

After stopping 73 shots and posting a shutout in two games this past weekend, Spencer Martin of the San Antonio Rampage was named “CCM/AHL Player of the Week”. He is currently ranked 4th in the league with 1.93 gaa.

Story Lines

The San Diego Gulls use the military presence in their city as an inspiration for their team. Story here.

Timothy Gassen wrote a wonderful article about Tucson Roadrunners fan, “Super Yuki”. Story here.

Akron/Cleveland Hockey

Former Cleveland Baron and current Youngstown Phantom forward, Curtis Hall, was named the “USHL Forward of the Week”. Over the past three games, Hall has notched six points. Four of those points came in Sunday's win over the Muskegon Lumberjacks when Hall scored a hat-trick.