Monsters Mash: Transactions Galore and a Fall in the Standing

Your weekly roundup of all things Monsters and AHL hockey for the week ending December 4th, 2017

Record: 7-8-2-2, 18 points, .474 win%, 6th Central, 12th West

The Monsters had a less than stellar showing against the Manitoba Moose this weekend.

On Thursday, the Monsters lost 7-1. They played in spurts and the defense just wasn't clicking.

The Monsters hoped to start December off on the right foot. When Saturday night rolled around that wasn't the case. The Moose would shut out the Monsters, 4-0. They tried to get some momentum going with a fight but all it did was slow things down. The Monsters couldn't even get a good bounce to come their way. Like the Manitoba Moose play by play guys said: “If it wasn't for bad luck, the Monsters would have no luck at all”.

On a positive note, the Monsters raised $7,590 for Movember.

The power of a moustache. pic.twitter.com/htnV3PTG0E — Cleveland Monsters (@monstershockey) December 4, 2017

Transactions

Since November 26th there have a been a lot of transactions for the Monsters.

Bobby Macintyre was recalled from his loan in the ECHL. He had been playing for the Jacksonville Icemen. He was fifth on the team with points (10).

Jordan Schroeder was returned to the Monsters on November 28th.

Markus Hannikainen was sent down to the Monsters on November 28th. He wore the “A” for the Monsters in their 7-1 loss to the Moose. After the game he was recalled by the Columbus Blue Jackets.

Gabriel Carlsson was returned, recalled, returned, and recalled all in the matter of two days.

Terry Broadhurst was released from his PTO on November 28th. On December 4th, he was signed to a new PTO.

Sonny Milano was assigned by the Jackets to the Monsters on December 3rd. It looks like he will be down in Cleveland for a little bit while the Jackets figure out where he will fit on the team going forward.

Jacob Graves was reassigned from the Quad City Mallards to the Monsters on December 4th.

A lot of additions and subtractions in the past week. Hopefully, the additions will mesh well with the current players and the Monsters can get something delicious cooking.

Team Leaders

Point Scorers

Goal Scorers

Assists

Dean Kukan, Carter Camper 8 Sam Vigneault; Miles Koules 5 Paul Bittner, John Ramage, Cameron Gaunce; 4

Penalty Minutes

Cameron Gaunce; 25 Hayden Hodgson; 22 John Ramage; 20

Weekly Stats

Elaine Shircliff Monsters Weekly Stats

Elaine Shircliff Weekly Goalie Stats - Monsters

Around the AHL

Leaders

Point Scorers

* Strome is currently playing in the NHL for the Arizona Coyotes and is looking to stay there.

Goal Scorers

Assists

Matt Taormina; 21 Chris Bourque; 20 Travis Morin; 19

Penalty Minutes

Tyler Lewington; 71 Sena Acolatse; 67 Joseph LaBate; 65

Goaltenders

Player Awards

Jack Roslovic (Manitoba), Dylan Strome (Tucson), and Michael Hutchinson (Manitoba) earned November honors for their outstanding play.

In the month of November, Roslovic racked up 19 points and a +13 rating over 14 games. This allowed him to earn “CCM/AHL Player of the Month”.

Strome's impressive 16 points in nine games earned him “CCM/AHL Rookie of the Month” and a call-up to the NHL.

Hutchinson won all six of his starts in November. He also faced an average of 37.7 shots and managed to only allow eight goals. This amazing feat earned him the “CCM/AHL Goaltender of the Month”.

The Manitoba Moose kept the awards coming when Nic Petan was named “CCM/AHL Player of the Week” on Monday. He scored eight points over three games. Six of those points were against the Monsters.

Story Lines

San Jose Barracuda coach, Roy Sommer, became the first head coach to reach 700- regular season wins in the history of the AHL.

The Hershey Bears had their “Teddy Bear Toss” on Sunday. The crowd threw out over 25,000 stuffed animals.