Montreal Canadiens acquire Adam Cracknell for Peter Holland

Cracknell will report to the Laval Rocket

The Montreal Canadiens have announced a swap of minor-league forwards, acquiring Adam Cracknell from the New York Rangers in return for Peter Holland. Cracknell will report to the Laval Rocket.

The Canadiens announced on Thursday that the team has acquired forward Adam Cracknell from the New York Rangers in exchange for forward Peter Holland. Cracknell will report to the Laval Rocket.



DETAILS -> https://t.co/2iK0EhJDQT #GoHabsGo — Canadiens Montréal (@CanadiensMTL) November 30, 2017

Montreal is Cracknell’s third NHL team of the season, having played games for the Dallas Stars and Rangers. He has no points in five NHL games this year. He has two goals and one assist in 15 AHL games this year.

Last year, in 69 NHL games with Dallas, he scored 10 goals and added six assists. He is 32 years old and has 21 goals and 22 assists in 208 career NHL games. He is 6’2”, 218 pounds and was a ninth-round pick in 2004 by the Calgary Flames.

Peter Holland had eight goals and 10 assists 20 games with the Laval Rocket and has been centering the team’s first line.

The Canadiens recalled Daniel Carr from the Rocket after last night’s game.