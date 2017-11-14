Montreal Canadiens claim Antti Niemi off waivers

The veteran will likely serve as Charlie Lindgren’s back up

Not even an hour after Carey Price spoke to the media and said his injury was not serious, the Canadiens added a veteran back up goalie to their roster.

MON claims Niemi — Elliotte Friedman (@FriedgeHNIC) November 14, 2017

Antti Niemi will likely be around to serve as Charlie Lindgren’s back up until Price is activated from the injured reserve in the future.

In three games with Pittsburgh this year, Niemi posted a 7.49 GAA and a .797 save percentage. After being waived by the Penguins, he played two more games with the Florida Panthers where he had a 5.11 GAA and .872 SV%. His overall numbers are 0-4 with a .822 save percentage and 6.74 GAA in five appearances.

With Al Montoya also on the shelf indefinitely, this move gives Montreal a veteran back up, and allows Zach Fucale to return to the AHL where he can take some pressure off of rookie goalie Michael McNiven.

The Rocket are back in action tomorrow night, which increases the urgency for a second goalie in the AHL. They previously had signed emergency backups to try out contracts.

Niemi appears to be a stop-gap measure who is highly unlikely to see extended play. If anything happens to Carey Price after his return, expect Charlie Lindgren to immediately supplant the Finn as the starter for the Canadiens.