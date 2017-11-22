Montreal Canadiens recall Jakub Jerabek from Laval
The defenceman will join the team in Nashville
The Montreal Canadiens recalled defenceman Jakub Jerabek from the Laval Rocket today, and he will join the team in Nashville tonight.
Canadiens have recalled defenseman Jakub Jerabek from Laval. He will join the team later today in Nashville.— Canadiens Montréal (@CanadiensMTL) November 22, 2017
The Rocket were in Winnipeg last night so Nashville is closer than it would be had the team been at home.
It is unknown whether this will be because Shea Weber is out longer than just last night, or if this means that Victor Mete will be sent to Junior. Mete only played 9:47 last night.
Jerabek has played well in the AHL, with one goal and 10 assists in 17 games as he adjusts to North American ice for the first time. It will be interesting to see how the Canadiens use him, and whether he is in the lineup tonight.
He can also be used on the power play if he is in the lineup.
The team needed a shakeup on defence somehow, and Jerabek’s skill set is something the Canadiens are clearly lacking.
