Montreal Canadiens recall Nicolas Deslauriers from Laval

In an expected call-up, the Canadiens chose the gritty option.

The Canadiens made it clear that with Torrey Mitchell suffering from the flu, and Artturi Lehkonen on the injured list, that they would recall a forward from the AHL tonight.

That forward will be the former Buffalo Sabre, Nicolas Deslauriers, and not Daniel Carr as many expected.

In 14 games played for the Rocket this year, Deslauriers has three goals and two assists, to go along with sixteen penalty minutes and thirty one shots on goal. In his 211 NHL games the gritty forward has twelve goals and eighteen assists, primarily in a fourth line role.

