Montreal Canadiens send David Schlemko to Laval on conditioning assignment

This is the second time the defenceman will play for the Rocket

The Montreal Canadiens announced today that they have sent David Schlemko to the Laval Rocket for conditioning.

— Canadiens Montréal (@CanadiensMTL) November 24, 2017

This is the second time they have sent him to the AHL. The last time was in a 8-7 overtime win against the Binghamton Devils. Afterwards he was recalled and then it was announced he needed surgery to heal the hand.

He now goes back after recovering from the surgery and after several practices with the NHL team.

The Rocket have two games this weekend, both at home against the Utica Comets. They play tonight and Saturday afternoon. The Canadiens next game is at home on Saturday against the Buffalo Sabres.