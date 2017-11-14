Montreal Canadiens unveil Centennial Classic jersey

The Habs released their new threads for their upcoming outdoor game

The Montreal Canadiens and Ottawa Senators will clash on December 16th in an outdoor game held at Lansdowne Park.

In honour of the outdoor game, the Canadiens released a brand new jersey for the game, and much like their previous one from the Winter Classic, it’s a bit of pure beauty.

NOW REVEALED. Here’s the jersey our players will wear for the #NHL100Classic!

— Canadiens Montréal (@CanadiensMTL) November 14, 2017

Being the away team obviously means the jersey are done up in white, which looks sharp with the standard red and blue of the Canadiens. The small details in the trim might just be the icing on this beautiful cake of a sweater. Emblazoned in the trim on the arms are the years of every single Montreal Canadiens Stanley Cup victory, a subtle nod to both the team’s history in addition to the history of the NHL.

The game will commemorate the NHL’s first game 100 years ago when the two teams met, and the Habs came away with a 7-4 victory.