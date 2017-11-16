Morning Bag Skate: Artem Anisimov’s hat trick propels Blackhawks to victory

Our daily look at Blackhawks news and the happenings around the hockey world.

Artem Anisimov scored his first NHL career hat trick to lead he Chicago Blackhawks to a 6-3 win over the New York Rangers on Wednesday night at United Center.

The Hawks have two days before they visit the two-time reigning Stanley Cup Champion Pittsburgh Penguins on Saturday.

HAWKS

**Anisimov’s hat trick powers Blackhawks over Rangers (SCH)

**Watch: Anisimov scores his first NHL career hat trick (SCH)

**Part 1: Sun-Times’ reporter Mark Lazerus discusses his new Blackhawks book (SCH)

**Part 2: Sun-Times’ reporter Mark Lazerus discusses his new Blackhawks book (SCH)

**Finding right role for a declining Seabrook (SCH)

**Panik unfazed by top-line drought — ‘just a matter of time’ (Chicago Sun Times)

**Quenneville: New practice facility is ‘spectacular’ (Chicago Tribune)

CENTRAL DIVISION

**For now, Blues standing pat with roster (St. Louis Post-Dispatch)

**Blues hope to rediscover defense in Edmonton (St. Louis Post-Dispatch)

**Stars assign Dickinson to AHL (Defending Big D)

**Avs newcomers Girard, Kamenev both in mix (The Denver Post)

NHL

**RECAP: Red Wings score 8 in win over Flames (Winging It In Motown)

**Red Wings’ Witkowski looking at possible 10-game suspension for coming back to fight (Winging It In Motown)

**RECAP: Gibson boost Ducks past Bruins (Anaheim Calling)

**Sources: NHL, Rockets owner meet to talk NHL's viability in Houston (The Athletic)

**Coyotes accused of not properly paying employees, union busting in NLRB complaints (Arizona Republic)

HOCKEY WORLD

**OHL roundup: Fulcher perfect as Bulldogs blank Petes (Sportsnet)

**WHL roundup: Henry scores winner as Pats topple Hitmen (Sportsnet)