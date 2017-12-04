Morning Bag Skate: Blackhawks drop 4th straight
Our daily look at Blackhawks news and the happenings around the hockey world.
The Chicago Blackhawks fell 3-1 to the Los Angeles Kings for their fourth straight loss Sunday at United Center.
HAWKS
**RECAP: Power(less) play dooms Blackhawks in 3-1 loss to Kings (SCH)
**What will be the Blackhawks’ 1st big move of the season? (SCH)
**Quenneville shows patience with Panik’s prolonged slump (Chicago Sun Times)
CENTRAL DIVISION
**RECAP: Stars score 7, defeat Avalanche (Defending Big D)
**RECAP: Wheeler, Hellebuyck help Jets past Senators (NHL.com)
**Blues are finding goals scarce these days (St. Louis Post-Dispatch)
NHL
**RECAP: Smith's overtime goal lifts Golden Knights past Coyotes (Five For Howling)
**Sharks’ Joe Thornton fined for slashing Tyler Johnson (Fear The Fin)
**Oilers owner Daryl Katz buys most expensive house ever sold in LA (Yahoo! Sports)
**Sabres are reportedly ready to sell, but who is the most likely to move? (Die By The Blade)
HOCKEY WORLD
**Keenan out as coach/GM of KHL’s Kunlun Red Star (ESPN)
**San Jose’s Sommer becomes first AHL head coach to earn 700 wins (Fear The Fin)
