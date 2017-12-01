Morning Bag Skate: Blackhawks fall in overtime to Stars
Our daily look at Blackhawks news and the happenings around the hockey world.
The Chicago Blackhawks fell 4-3 in overtime to the Dallas Stars on Thursday at United Center. It’s the second straight loss for Chicago, who complete a home-and-home against the Stars on Saturday in Dallas.
HAWKS
**RECAP: DeBrincat stays hot, but Hawks fall 4-3 in OT to Stars (SCH)
**DeBrincat is the Blackhawks’ beacon of hope (SCH)
**Hawks assign Jordin Tootoo to AHL (SCH)
**Forsling emerges as shutdown defender in sophomore season (Chicago Sun Times)
**Blackhawks' Patrick Sharp tries to stay even-keeled through ups, downs (Chicago Tribune)
CENTRAL DIVISION
**RECAP: Daniel Sedin gets 1,000th point in Canucks win against Predators (On The Forecheck)
**RECAP: Wild rally to defeat Golden Knights (Hockey Wilderness)
NHL
**Hurricanes sale to Chuck Greenberg apparently stalls; Dallas businessman Thomas Dundon now among suitors (Canes Country)
**RECAP: Kings use quick goals to defeat Caps (Jewels From The Crown)
**RECAP: Price, Habs defeat Red Wings for 4th straight win (Habs Eyes On The Prize)
**RECAP: Smith helps Flames shut out Coyotes (Matchsticks and Gasoline)
**RECAP: Maple Leafs defeat Oilers on fluke goal (Pension Plan Puppets)
**Devils trade Henrique, Blandisi and pick to Anaheim for Vatenen (All About The Jersey)
**Lightning’s Paquette suspended 1 game for boarding Bruins’ Krug (Raw Charge)
HOCKEY WORLD
**Flames goalie prospect Hart ready to return to WJC after impressive season with Silvertips (Sportsnet)
**OHL Roundup: Cole Purboo’s 5 points lifts Spitfires past Battalion (Sportsnet)
