Morning Bag Skate: Blackhawks fall to Lightning in OT

Our daily look at Blackhawks news and the happenings around the hockey world.

Brayden Point scored a power-play goal with 1 minute, 35 seconds remaining in overtime to give the Tampa Bay Lightning a 3-2 win over the Chicago Blackhawks on Wednesday at Amalie Arena.

Patrick Kane scored both goals for Chicago, and Corey Crawford made 35 saves in the loss.

The entire NHL is off for the American Thanksgiving Day holiday. Chicago will have two days off before visiting the Florida Panthers in Sunrise on Saturday.

HAWKS

CENTRAL DIVISION

NHL

HOCKEY WORLD

