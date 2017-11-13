Morning Bag Skate: Blackhawks give up 5 straight goals in wild loss to Devils

Morning Bag Skate: Blackhawks give up 5 straight goals in wild loss to Devils

Our daily look at Blackhawks news and the happenings around the hockey world.

The New Jersey Devils scored five consecutive goals to defeat the Chicago Blackhawks 7-5 on Sunday at United Center.

Chicago has two days off before hosting the New York Rangers in a primetime matchup Wednesday.

HAWKS

**RECAP: Hawks blow 3-goal lead, fall to Devils (SCH)

**Schmaltz, DeBrincat team up for Hawks’ prettiest play in weeks (SCH)

**At center or wing, Schmaltz looking to contribute (Chicago Sun Times)

**Hinostroza still waiting his turn for another shot with Hawks (Chicago Tribune)

CENTRAL DIVISION

**Blues head to Canada; Bouwmeester skating again (St. Louis Post-Dispatch)

NHL

**RECAP: Holtby makes 29 saves, Capitals defeat Oilers in shootout (Japers’ Rink)

**RECAP: Vasilevskiy makes 28 saves, Lightning top Ducks (Raw Charge)

**RECAP: Ward's late goal lifts Sharks past Kings (Fear The Fin)

**For Boeser or worse, Canucks committing to Benning's vision (The Providence)

**Sharks’ Meier fined, not suspended, for elbowing Del Zotto (Fear The Fin)

HOCKEY WORLD

**Shipachyov signs with SKA St. Petersburg after end of NHL ordeal (SBN)

**Hughes poised to follow Eichel, Matthews as NHL’s next great American (Sportsnet)

**OHL Roundup: Ang leads Petes past Frontenacs (Sportsnet)

**WHL Roundup: Malm has five points as Giants hold off Oil Kings (Sportsnet)

Around the Web Promoted by Taboola
Our Latest Stories