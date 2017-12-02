Morning Bag Skate: Blackhawks goaltender Corey Crawford week-to-week

Our daily look at Blackhawks news and the happenings around the hockey world.

Chicago Blackhawks goaltender Corey Crawford is week-to-week with an undisclosed injury. Chicago placed him on injured reserve Friday. The Hawks begin a back-to-back Saturday when they visit Dallas. They’ll play Los Angeles on Sunday at United Center in Chicago.

HAWKS

**Hawks place Crawford on IR (SCH)

**DeBrincat set NHL on fire in November (SCH)

**RECAP: DeBrincat stays hot, but Hawks fall 4-3 in OT to Stars (SCH)

**DeBrincat is the Blackhawks’ beacon of hope (SCH)

**Hawks assign Jordin Tootoo to AHL (SCH)

**Forsling emerges as shutdown defender in sophomore season (Chicago Sun Times)

**Blackhawks' Patrick Sharp tries to stay even-keeled through ups, downs (Chicago Tribune)

CENTRAL DIVISION

**RECAP: Kuemper, Kings conquer Blues (NHL.com)

**RECAP: Laine, Scheifele boost Jets past Golden Knights (Arctic Ice Hockey)

**RECAP: Schneider helps Devils hold off Avalanche (Mile High Hockey)

NHL

**RECAP: Jarry makes 34 saves, Penguins blank Sabres (Pensburgh)

**RECAP: Senators score 6 against Islanders to end losing streak (Silver Seven)

**RECAP: Lundqvist, Grabner power Rangers by Hurricanes (Blueshirt Banter)

**RECAP: Anderson, Panarin boost Blue Jackets to victory against Ducks (Jackets Cannon)

**RECAP: Pavelski scores 300th goal in Sharks victory (Fear The Fin)

**Senators president Anselmi denies sale talk (Ottawa Citizen)

**Flames' Versteeg month to month with hip injury (Matchsticks and Gasoline)

HOCKEY WORLD

**Alfredsson inducted into IIHF Hall of Fame (Silver Seven)

**RECAP: No. 1 Denver holds off No. 16 Minnesota-Duluth (SBNCH)

**RECAP: No. 6 UND topples NCHC-leading No. 10 Western Michigan in series opener (Grand Forks Herald)

**RECAP: No. 20 UNO’s third-period rally falls short against No. 2 St. Cloud State (Omaha World Herald)

**RECAP: No. 4 Notre Dame takes the buzz out of Munn Arena in 3-1 win over Michigan State (Lansing State Journal)

**RECAP: No. 7 Minnesota’s offense returns in win over No. 14 Wisconsin (SBNCH)

**OHL Roundup: XLuke Burghardt leads Battalion over Sting (Sportsnet)