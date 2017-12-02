Morning Bag Skate: Blackhawks goaltender Corey Crawford week-to-week
Morning Bag Skate: Blackhawks goaltender Corey Crawford week-to-week
Our daily look at Blackhawks news and the happenings around the hockey world.
Chicago Blackhawks goaltender Corey Crawford is week-to-week with an undisclosed injury. Chicago placed him on injured reserve Friday. The Hawks begin a back-to-back Saturday when they visit Dallas. They’ll play Los Angeles on Sunday at United Center in Chicago.
HAWKS
**Hawks place Crawford on IR (SCH)
**DeBrincat set NHL on fire in November (SCH)
**RECAP: DeBrincat stays hot, but Hawks fall 4-3 in OT to Stars (SCH)
**DeBrincat is the Blackhawks’ beacon of hope (SCH)
**Hawks assign Jordin Tootoo to AHL (SCH)
**Forsling emerges as shutdown defender in sophomore season (Chicago Sun Times)
**Blackhawks' Patrick Sharp tries to stay even-keeled through ups, downs (Chicago Tribune)
CENTRAL DIVISION
**RECAP: Kuemper, Kings conquer Blues (NHL.com)
**RECAP: Laine, Scheifele boost Jets past Golden Knights (Arctic Ice Hockey)
**RECAP: Schneider helps Devils hold off Avalanche (Mile High Hockey)
NHL
**RECAP: Jarry makes 34 saves, Penguins blank Sabres (Pensburgh)
**RECAP: Senators score 6 against Islanders to end losing streak (Silver Seven)
**RECAP: Lundqvist, Grabner power Rangers by Hurricanes (Blueshirt Banter)
**RECAP: Anderson, Panarin boost Blue Jackets to victory against Ducks (Jackets Cannon)
**RECAP: Pavelski scores 300th goal in Sharks victory (Fear The Fin)
**Senators president Anselmi denies sale talk (Ottawa Citizen)
**Flames' Versteeg month to month with hip injury (Matchsticks and Gasoline)
HOCKEY WORLD
**Alfredsson inducted into IIHF Hall of Fame (Silver Seven)
**RECAP: No. 1 Denver holds off No. 16 Minnesota-Duluth (SBNCH)
**RECAP: No. 6 UND topples NCHC-leading No. 10 Western Michigan in series opener (Grand Forks Herald)
**RECAP: No. 20 UNO’s third-period rally falls short against No. 2 St. Cloud State (Omaha World Herald)
**RECAP: No. 4 Notre Dame takes the buzz out of Munn Arena in 3-1 win over Michigan State (Lansing State Journal)
**RECAP: No. 7 Minnesota’s offense returns in win over No. 14 Wisconsin (SBNCH)
**OHL Roundup: XLuke Burghardt leads Battalion over Sting (Sportsnet)
-
Preds' Forsberg might be NHL's hottest
The repeat 30-goal scorer is off to the races in 2017-18, and the Predators are scarier than...
-
Ducks trade Vatanen to Devils
Thursday's blockbuster trade between the Ducks and Devils makes sense for both franchises
-
Who's playing for Team USA with no NHL?
Without the star power of the NHL, America is banking on big contributions from some AHL, KHL...
-
Penguins' Matt Murray out indefinitely
The two-time Stanley Cup champion goalie left Monday's game after a collision against the...
-
Landeskog banned 4 games for cross-check
The Avalanche captain delivered a heavy cross-check to the neck of the Flames forward
-
NHL DFS, Nov. 27: Best DraftKings lineup
SportsLine's Mike McClure, a DFS pro with more than $1M in winnings, gives optimal lineup...